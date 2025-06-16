Iranian missiles struck Israel's Tel Aviv and the port city of Haifa on Monday, destroying homes and fueling concerns among world leaders at this week's Group of Seven meeting that the battle between the two old enemies could lead to a broader regional conflict.

The latest Iranian strikes brought Israel's death toll to at least 24 since Friday, authorities said. At least 100 more were wounded in the overnight strikes, part of a wave of attacks by Tehran in retaliation for Israel's preemptive strikes targeting Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Search and rescue operations were underway in Haifa, where around 30 people were wounded, emergency authorities said, as dozens of first responders rushed to the strike zones. Fires were seen burning at a power plant near the port, media reported.