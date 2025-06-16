Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said a 57-year-old suspect was arrested Sunday in the killing of a Democratic state lawmaker and her husband while posing as a police officer.

The arrest was the culmination of a huge manhunt after the shooting deaths of Melissa Hortman, the top Democrat in the Minnesota House, and her husband, Mark, the previous day, which Walz characterized as a "politically motivated assassination."

Authorities said the arrested suspect, Vance Luther Boelter, also allegedly shot and wounded another Democratic lawmaker, state Sen. John Hoffman, and his wife, Yvette, at their home a few kilometers away.