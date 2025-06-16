Many prefectures and cities in Japan are eager to host regional branches of the national government's envisioned disaster management agency, a signature project of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, according to a recent survey by Jiji Press.

The survey, which was conducted this month, covered all 47 prefectures as well as municipal governments and other bodies, with the number of entities keen to invite such branches totaling 28.

By Friday, 13 prefectures, 10 cities and the Union of Kansai Governments had submitted their requests to the central government. The city of Nagoya plans to make a similar request next month.