Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba arrived at Calgary International Airport in western Canada on Sunday to attend a two-day Group of Seven summit from Monday, where he hopes to persuade U.S. President Donald Trump to drop trade tariffs that have imperiled Japan's auto companies and threaten to undermine his fragile government.

The meeting in Kananaskis will be the first G7 summit for Ishiba, who took office last October. Ishiba and Trump are expected to meet on the sidelines of a summit for their second in-person encounter. It follows a sixth round of high-level trade talks in Washington on Friday.

Japan's top tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, has said he explored the possibility of a trade deal in detailed meetings with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.