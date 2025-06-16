Public support for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is holding up after the government moved to address high rice prices, according to new opinion polls, a positive sign for Ishiba as he heads into an election and tries to reach a trade agreement with the United States.

A survey conducted over the weekend by Kyodo News showed the approval rating for Ishiba’s Cabinet at 37.0%, up from 31.7% in a survey in May. A separate poll by the Asahi newspaper showed support at 32%, little changed from 33% in a May survey.

High rice prices are one of the biggest concerns for voters going into an Upper House election in July. Ishiba’s administration has released some government stockpiles of rice and set up a minister-level meeting to address the supply of the staple.

While the government’s efforts on rice appear to have helped Ishiba, last week’s moves to address the rising cost of living with cash handouts were less well received. The same Kyodo survey showed 54.9% were against the ruling party’s promise to hand out ¥20,000 ($138) per person, while 67% of respondents to the Asahi poll said they didn’t approve of the move.

Ishiba is also looking to show progress in talks with the U.S. over tariffs, particularly on Japanese auto exports, a critical engine for the economy. So far, repeated conversations between officials on both sides have shown little tangible progress.

Ishiba should have a chance to talk to U.S. President Donald Trump at this week's Group of Seven summit meeting in Canada. The two leaders held a phone call on Friday, after which Ishiba said they agreed to accelerate talks.