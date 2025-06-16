With the number of children not attending school on the rise nationwide, the Tokyo-based operator of an online alternative school is offering support through a metaverse — a shared virtual space.

Municipalities in Fukuoka Prefecture, meanwhile, have started providing financial support for families with children attending alternative educational facilities to help secure their learning environment.

At Muchu College, the metaverse school run by Tokyo-based Wowfull, students first create their avatars, or virtual representations of themselves. By controlling these avatars on their computer screens, students can take part in game-like activities, which makes it easier for them to engage in group settings, says Wowfull CEO Hiroaki Tsujita, 31.