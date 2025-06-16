Since seeing thousands of comments justifying the recent murder of a teenage TikTok star in Pakistan, Sunaina Bukhari is considering abandoning her 88,000 followers.

"In my family, it wasn't an accepted profession at all, but I'd managed to convince them, and even ended up setting up my own business," she said.

Then last week, Sana Yousaf was shot and killed outside her house in the capital Islamabad by a man whose advances she had repeatedly rejected, police said.