Chinese President Xi Jinping is heading to Kazakhstan for talks with Central Asian leaders, providing a counterpoint to a Group of Seven summit by visiting a vast region at the nexus of competing interests from Washington to Beijing.

Xi, who’s making only his third overseas trip this year, is set to meet with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday and attend the second gathering of the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan the following day.

The summit in the Kazakh capital Astana is taking place in parallel to the G7 event in Canada, and comes days after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Kazakhstan’s foreign minister in Washington.