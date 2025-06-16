Cambodia said on Sunday it had asked the International Court of Justice to resolve its border disputes with Thailand, after a flare-up in their long-running row led the Southeast Asian neighbors to mobilize troops on both sides of the border.

A Cambodian soldier was killed in a brief skirmish on May 28 in a confrontation over the 820-kilometer frontier, parts of which are undemarcated and claimed by both nations.

"Cambodia chooses a peaceful resolution based on international law through the ICJ mechanism for solving the border dispute," Prime Minister Hun Manet posted on his Facebook page.