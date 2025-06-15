A giant orange balloon depicting President Donald Trump in a diaper towered over one "No Kings" protest Saturday, as tens of thousands thronged streets across the United States to decry the president's policies.

Protest organizers expected rallies in all 50 U.S. states, calling them the largest since Trump returned to office in January, with the aim of "rejecting authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of our democracy."

Wielding signs with messages like "No KKKings!" "No crown for the clown," and "The Trump fascist regime must go now!" the protests stood in stark contrast to the massive military parade in Washington held later Saturday.