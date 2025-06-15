U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has directed immigration officials to largely pause raids on farms, hotels, restaurants and meatpacking plants, according to an internal email reviewed by reporters, a senior Trump official and a person familiar with the matter.

The order to scale back U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids came from Trump himself, the person familiar with the matter said, and appears to rein in a late-May demand by top White House aide Stephen Miller for more aggressive sweeps.

Trump was not aware of the extent of the enforcement push and "once it hit him, he pulled it back," the person said.