Israel and Iran launched fresh attacks on each other overnight into Sunday, as U.S. President Donald Trump said the conflict could be easily ended while warning Tehran not to strike any U.S. targets.

Israeli rescue teams combed through the rubble of residential buildings destroyed in strikes, using flashlights and sniffer dogs to look for survivors after at least 10 people, including children, were killed, authorities said.

The Israeli military warned Iranians living near weapons facilities to evacuate, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacks by Israel so far were nothing compared with what Iran would see in the coming days.