New South Korean President Lee Jae-myung expressed an openness Sunday to holding a trilateral meeting with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Canada later this week.

Any talks would be the first trilateral meeting for Trump and Lee since they took office, and would symbolize a commitment to continuing a trend of building closer security ties under their predecessors.

“President Lee has repeatedly said that the foundation of our diplomacy and security is the solid South Korea-U.S. alliance and the South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperative relationship,” the Yonhap news agency quoted a Presidential Office official as saying.