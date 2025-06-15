Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he would meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the Group of Seven summit in Canada for talks on the AUKUS defense pact and tariffs, in what will be the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders.

Albanese, who this month said he was looking forward to a "face-to-face" meeting with Trump without saying when it would occur, said he would meet Trump on Tuesday on the sidelines of the G7 summit, which starts Sunday.

"We do have a meeting scheduled. Obviously, there are issues that the U.S. president is dealing with at the moment, but I expect that we will be able to have a constructive engagement," Albanese said in Seattle on Saturday, according to an official transcript of his remarks.