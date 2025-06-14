U.S. Marines deployed to Los Angeles made their first detention of a civilian on Friday, the military said, part of a rare domestic use of its forces sent to the city after days of protests over immigration raids.

The Marines joined National Guard forces already deployed to Los Angeles ahead of nationwide demonstrations expected on Saturday in what may be the biggest backlash to President Donald Trump since he returned to power.

About 200 Marines will protect a federal building in Los Angeles, Army Maj. Gen. Scott Sherman, who is in command of both the National Guard and Marine forces, said Friday. The administration has authorized a total of 700 Marines to be deployed in the city.