U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday it was unclear whether Iran still has a nuclear program following Israeli strikes, but experts say the damage to the country's nuclear facilities so far has appeared limited.

Israel's attacks succeeded in killing Iranian military leaders and nuclear scientists and striking military command and control facilities and air defenses, but satellite imagery did not yet show significant damage to nuclear infrastructure, several experts said.

"The first day was aimed at things that you would get through surprise — killing leadership, going after nuclear scientists, air defense systems, the ability to retaliate," said nuclear expert David Albright at the Institute for Science and International Security.