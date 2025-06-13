Nigerian student Owolabi has been meticulously scrubbing his X feed, deleting tweets and comments about U.S. policies.

Owolabi, 23, got a place at the University of New Haven in Connecticut for a master's degree in cybersecurity this year, but with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump pausing student visa appointments ahead of new social media vetting guidelines, he is worried.

"I don't know what to write on Facebook or X now that won't put me in trouble. It feels like someone is watching my every move," he said.