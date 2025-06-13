Israel launched airstrikes across Iran on Friday morning, targeting nuclear facilities and killing senior military commanders in a major escalation that could spark a broad war in the Middle East.

Explosions were heard across Tehran, Natanz — home to a key atomic site — and other cities, according to local and social media. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel, which used 200 air force planes and said it hit around 100 targets, had "struck at the heart of Iran’s nuclear enrichment program.”

The head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami, and the military’s chief of staff, Mohammad Bagheri, were both killed, according to Iranian media. At least two other senior IRGC members also died.