A Japanese great-grandmother with 400,000 Instagram followers who shot to fame for her goofy self-portraits after taking up photography at the age of 72 has died, her son said on Thursday.

Kimiko Nishimoto, who died this week at the age of 97, said in a 2018 interview that "you can take photos no matter how old you get."

"Wherever it is, in your house, outside, or in your bed, you can do it. That is the nice thing about a camera," she said.