The ruling and opposition parties broadly agreed Thursday to put off a review of rules on political donations by corporations and other organizations until autumn or later.

Political reform chiefs from the parties concluded that it would be difficult to enact legislation on the review before the current parliamentary session ends on June 22.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party has submitted a bill to the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, to strengthen the disclosure of information on political donations.

A separate bill sponsored by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Nippon Ishin no Kai, both opposition parties, seeks to ban such donations in principle.

Komeito, the LDP's coalition partner, and the opposition Democratic Party for the People have proposed to toughen rules on the donations.

None of the bills or proposals have obtained majority support at the Lower House.

Discussions on the matter should be postponed until after this summer's House of Councilors election, LDP political reform chief Kisaburo Tokai told reporters.

Hiroshi Ogushi, acting CDP leader, called for setting a deadline for reaching a conclusion.

The ruling and opposition parties last year agreed to reach a conclusion by the end of March this year.