The government, in a report adopted Friday, pointed out a need to link Japanese companies' next-generation energy technologies to business opportunities in order to realize stable energy supply and decarbonization at the same time.

On such technologies, including lightweight, bendable perovskite solar cells and floating offshore wind power generation, the 2025 white paper on energy, approved at a cabinet meeting the same day, also said work on discontinuous innovation would be necessary.

With regard to perovskite solar cells, the development race has become fierce, particularly in China and Europe. The white paper stated that Japanese products are leading the world in terms of their durability and larger sizes, which are key features for commercialization, stressing the importance of capturing global demand by establishing a mass production system through technological development and investment.

To promote floating offshore wind power, the document said Japan needs to cooperate with relevant organizations in Europe, where facilities for such power generation are increasingly being installed, in order to work on developing optimum designing methods and establishing mass production technology.

As promising future technologies in the energy field, the white paper also listed next-generation nuclear power plants, geothermal power generation and photoelectric fusion technology, which uses optical signals to transmit data.