Japan on Friday set a target of creating 10,000 jobs in areas other than Tokyo over the three years through fiscal 2027 by promoting the relocation of business head office functions from the capital.

The target is included in a 10-year basic concept for the implementation of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's signature Regional Revitalization 2.0 policy, adopted by a government task force.

The government aims to ease the overconcentration of businesses in Tokyo to address escalating labor shortages in the countryside, as well as ensure nationwide economic growth and realize a sustainable society.