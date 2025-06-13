The Japanese government on Friday condemned Israeli strikes on nuclear and military facilities in Iran.
Tokyo is concerned that further instability in the Middle East will have significant negative effects on the supply of oil. Japan relies on the region for over 90% of its crude oil imports.
Israel's move is expected to be a key topic at the summit of the Group of Seven major democracies in Canada, which begins Monday.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.