Consumers in Japan sought advice on social media-related problems in a record 86,396 cases in 2024, while the total number of consultation cases remained almost flat around 900,000, an annual government report showed Friday.

The number of cases in which the National Consumer Affairs Center provided consultation on troubles involving social media grew 3.4 times from five years before, according to an annual government report adopted at the day's Cabinet meeting.

From the previous year, such consultation cases increased 6.6%, reflecting the fact that a growing number of people in their 50s and older sought advice.

Specifically, consumers age between 50 and 59 received advice in 19,077 cases, the highest figure by age group, and those in their 60s in 16,244 cases, the second most.

The report also showed that consumers below 50 were more prone to side job-related problems. In one case, a person ended up paying a penalty of ¥630,000 after starting a side job introduced through a social media platform.

Older people tended to seek advice on health food and cosmetics subscription services, it added.

Meanwhile, consultations on problems associated with elderly people, such as dementia sufferers, hit a 10-year high of 9,618 cases, including signing purchase contracts as told by door-to-door salespersons.

Older people often seem less aware that they’re in trouble, the report noted, citing data showing that in 76% of cases, it was family members or relatives who sought advice.

The report stressed the need for those around them to stay vigilant and help prevent such problems.