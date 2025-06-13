Cambodia ordered troops to stay on "full alert" and banned Thai dramas on television on Friday in an ongoing border spat between the Southeast Asian neighbors.

Phnom Penh also shut off internet connections routed through Thailand on the eve of a meeting between the two sides aimed at defusing tensions following deadly clashes last month.

Violence flared on May 28 in an area known as the Emerald Triangle, where the borders of Cambodia, Thailand and Laos meet, with one Cambodian soldier killed.