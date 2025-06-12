The number of people forcibly displaced from their homes worldwide has dropped slightly from a record high but remains "untenably high," the United Nations said Thursday.

A record 123.2 million people worldwide were forcibly displaced from their homes at the end of 2024, said UNHCR, the U.N. refugee agency.

But that figure dropped to 122.1 million by the end of April this year, as Syrians began returning home after years of turmoil.