For Stephen Miller, the architect of U.S. President Donald Trump's hard-line migration policy, the protests in Los Angeles were nothing less than the front line of a "fight to save civilization, itself."

Hyper-loyalist Miller, 39, has carved out a niche as Trump's most powerful and hawkish advisor on the Republican's signature issue of immigration.

A combative presence on the White House driveway, Miller is frequently rolled out in public to double down on the president's comments in front of the cameras and frequently spars with reporters.