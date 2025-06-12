Just blocks from where a handful of die-hard protesters faced police in Los Angeles on Wednesday, residents were enjoying lunch in the sun and shrugging off claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that their city was burning.

Six days after unrest began — prompting Trump to send soldiers into the streets, over the furious protests of local officials — life in the City of Angels was going on largely as normal.

"Everything is hunky dory right here at Ground Zero," said Lynn Sturgis, a retired teacher protesting outside the federal complex that has been at the heart of the demonstrations in Downtown Los Angeles.