U.S. Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. named eight members to serve on a key panel of vaccine advisers on Wednesday, including several who have advocated against vaccines, after abruptly firing all 17 members of the independent committee of experts.

They will sit on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP), which advises the agency on who should get the shots after they are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The group of eight — the minimum number allowed by the ACIP founding charter — includes four who have previously worked on committees associated with either the CDC, the Food and Drug Administration, or both.