Group of Seven nations won’t try to reach a consensus on a joint communique at next week’s leaders' summit in Canada, people familiar with the matter said, an acknowledgment of the wide gulf that separates the U.S. from the other members on Ukraine, climate change and other issues.

In place of a single document, G7 leaders are likely to release standalone joint leaders’ statements on various topics, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations.

That approach is the preference of the Canadian hosts, they said. Prime Minister Mark Carney is looking to ease tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump and push forward with talks about trade and security.