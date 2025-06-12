Public disorder broke out in different parts of Northern Ireland for the third successive night on Wednesday, as rioters attacked police with petrol bombs in the main flash point of Ballymena and a fire was started at a leisure center in the town of Larne.

Hundreds of masked rioters injured police and set homes and cars on fire in the town of Ballymena, 45 kilometers from Belfast, during the previous two nights in what police condemned as "racist thuggery."

Riot police and armored vans blocked roads in Ballymena on Wednesday evening as a crowd of hundreds watched on. About two dozen masked youths threw some rocks, fireworks and petrol bombs at police, a witness said.