Japan ranked 118th out of 148 countries in the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) 2025 Global Gender Gap Report, maintaining the same position as last year — the lowest among Group of Seven countries.

The Swiss think tank’s annual report, released Thursday, evaluates gender parity across four categories: education, health, political empowerment and economic participation. Complete equality between men and women would be recorded as a 100% score.

Japan's overall mark was 66.6%, up slightly from 66.3% from the previous year, but still below the global average of 68.8%.