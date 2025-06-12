Princess Kako, on an official visit to Brazil, attended a ceremony on Wednesday marking the 130th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and the South American country.

During the ceremony in Brasilia, Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, said in her speech that, despite the geographical distance between the two countries, she feels "the distance of our hearts is very close." She noted that a samba carnival has been held in Japan.

The ceremony was hosted by the Brazilian National Congress. Wearing a traditional kimono, the princess delivered the speech in the Chamber of Deputies, the lower chamber of the congress.

She expressed gratitude to Brazil, home to the world's largest community of Japanese immigrants and their descendants, totaling about 2.7 million people, for "warmly accepting immigrants from Japan."

"I envision a future in which (people from the two countries) will continue to interact and remain close to each other as a dear friend and amigo," she said.

Prior to Princess Kako's speech, Chamber of Deputies President Hugo Motta said that Brazil became an agricultural powerhouse thanks to Japanese cooperation, and that great results can be achieved by combining Japanese discipline and Brazilian creativity.

The princess later paid a courtesy call to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whom she had met in March during his state visit to Japan.

She also attended a welcome event hosted by the Japanese Brazilian community at the official residence of the Japanese ambassador.