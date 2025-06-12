Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is gradually mounting a counteroffensive as the parliamentary session comes to a close, energized by a recent bump in popularity and weakening momentum for a no-confidence motion among opposition parties.

This week, Ishiba used two opportunities — a debate with party leaders on Wednesday and a meeting between ruling and opposition parties on Thursday — to attempt to stage a show of bipartisan unity.

Ahead of an expected meeting between Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the upcoming Group of Seven summit in Alberta, Canada, opposition leaders responded to a request for talks initially put forward by the government.