The Japan Securities Dealers Association has introduced a new framework for "family support securities accounts" that allows individuals experiencing cognitive decline from dementia or other conditions to continue investing with assistance from family members.

Under the system, investors can designate trusted family members as their agents while they are still mentally capable. These designated agents can carry out securities transactions on the investors' behalf, in accordance with preestablished instructions, even after the onset of illness.

The JSDA aims to promote the system as a proactive option for investors seeking to plan ahead for potential future health challenges.