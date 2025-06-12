Chinese fighter jets risked collisions with Maritime Self-Defense Force P-3C surveillance planes over the high seas in the Pacific Ocean in two close calls over the weekend that the Defense Ministry in Tokyo has characterized as “abnormal approaches.”

The ministry said late Wednesday that MSDF P-3C patrol planes monitoring China’s Shandong aircraft carrier in the Pacific were followed by Chinese J-15s that took off from the carrier for about 40 minutes Saturday and 80 minutes Sunday.

On Saturday, a J-15 fighter, which images showed was armed with missiles, flew to within 45 meters parallel of a Japanese surveillance plane — a short enough distance to risk a collision.