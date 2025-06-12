The future of the AUKUS security partnership between Australia, Britain and the U.S. — and with it Canberra’s plans to acquire American nuclear-powered submarines — could be at stake as Washington reviews the initiative to ensure it aligns with U.S. President Donald Trump’s “America first” agenda.

Announced late Wednesday by a Pentagon spokesperson, the decision, likely to raise eyebrows among U.S. allies and partners, was swiftly criticized by congressional Democrats but downplayed by Canberra.

“The Department is reviewing AUKUS as part of ensuring that this initiative of the previous (Joe Biden) administration is aligned with the president’s America First agenda,” the spokesperson told The Japan Times in an emailed statement.