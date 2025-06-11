An association of Korean Americans in Los Angeles has criticized Donald Trump Jr., the son of the U.S. president, for "reckless" comments on social media and urged him not to exploit a riot that devastated their community 33 years ago.

The Korean American Federation of Los Angeles also said an operation by the U.S. administration to round up suspected undocumented immigrants lacked "due legal procedures."

Trump Jr. posted a photograph of a man with a rifle on a rooftop on social media platform X with a message, "Make Rooftop Koreans Great Again!" referring to actions by the Korean American community during the 1992 race riots in Los Angeles.