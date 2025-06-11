Iran’s national airline is preparing for the day when it’s finally released from the U.S. sanctions that have worn down its fleet and crimped access to other nations.

With nuclear talks under way between Iran and the U.S., executives from Iran Air used the annual gathering of the International Air Transport Association in New Delhi last week to sound out potential airline partners and suppliers who were in attendance, according to people familiar with the matter.

Iran Air executives made contact with representatives from Japan Airlines, Vietnam Airlines and Royal Air Maroc as it seeks to line up codeshare agreements, the people said, asking not to be named discussing private matters. The encounters were mostly ad-hoc, they said, given the conference-hall setup and the sensitivities of doing business with Iran.