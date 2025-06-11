California Gov. Gavin Newsom accused U.S. President Donald Trump of misusing his power by mobilizing troops in Los Angeles and warned other states to prepare for similar unrest, as protests over immigration raids stretched into a fifth night and led to a curfew in parts of the city’s downtown.

Almost 380 people have been arrested in the greater Los Angeles area since the weekend amid clashes between police and demonstrators rallying in response to increasingly aggressive raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Mayor Karen Bass imposed an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew Tuesday in a 2.6-square-kilometer section of downtown where tensions have run high during the demonstrations. She said 23 businesses were looted the night before, many were also vandalized and the area had been covered in graffiti.