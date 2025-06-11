U.S. intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard, fresh off a visit to Hiroshima, accused “political elite and warmongers” of fomenting a “nuclear holocaust” in unusual remarks that echoed Russian talking points on the war in Ukraine.

Although Gabbard, U.S. President Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence, did not name specific countries that might be involved, Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Kremlin and White House officials — and MAGA aficionados with wide audiences — have warned of a descent into nuclear war following Ukraine’s audacious drone attack on Russia’s nuclear bomber fleet on June 1.

“This is the reality of what's at stake, what we are facing now, because as we stand here today, closer to the brink of nuclear annihilation than ever before, political elite and warmongers are carelessly fomenting fear and tensions between nuclear powers,” Gabbard said in a video posted to X on Tuesday.