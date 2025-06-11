Three weeks have passed since Shinjiro Koizumi was named agriculture minister, and it’s hard to think of a day when he didn’t make the headlines — for anything from an impromptu announcement to the press to a visit to a local supermarket.
It’s not just about his photogenic looks and deft use of traditional and social media. What’s often depicted is a man taking on one of the most politically influential groups in the country — Japan Agricultural Cooperatives (JA).
“Never in my life have I thought about rice so much every day, from morning to night,” he said in an interview published in Bungei Shunju, a monthly magazine. “I am prepared to take any measure without being bound by precedents.”
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.