Former Japanese Ambassador to the United States Ichiro Fujisaki has highlighted the importance of maintaining the Group of Seven framework, in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump's reluctance on global cooperation.

Fujisaki was speaking in an interview ahead of a three-day G7 summit in Canada from Sunday, the first such meeting for Trump since he began his second term in January.

"The (G7) summit is like a regular medical checkup to assess whether the global democracy and market economy systems are functioning properly, so maintaining this framework is paramount," said Fujisaki, currently head of the America-Japan Society.