The Democratic Party for the People (DPP) on Wednesday decided not to field former Lower House lawmaker Shiori Yamao in the upcoming Upper House election, a day after she announced her candidacy.

The move came in the wake of backlash aimed at the party for fielding Yamao, who has been mired in a series of scandals, including an extramarital affair.

The latest incident is expected to deal a blow to DPP leader Yuichiro Tamaki, who strongly pushed for Yamao to run for the party despite opposition from other members and supporters, and his party.