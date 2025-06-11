Nearly 70% of people in Japan trust mass media such as television, newspaper and radio to report news accurately, a survey by news distribution app operator SmartNews showed Tuesday.

A combined 68.7% were very or moderately trustful of mass media, little changed from 68.2% in the previous 2023 poll, according to the latest survey.

Meanwhile, 6.7% said they do not trust mass media at all.

The postal survey was conducted by the company's in-house think tank between January and March this year, covering 4,460 people between the ages of 18 and 79. Valid responses were provided by 2,117 people.

The survey also showed that 46.5% picked television as their most frequently used source of information on elections and politics. Internet news sites or apps were selected by 17.8%, exceeding traditional forms of newspapers and magazines, chosen by 16.0%. Social media was selected by 10.9%.

"It appears that a majority of people do not necessarily link trust in mass media as a whole to criticism about mass media over Fuji Television Network's handling of an alleged sexual assault by a former TV star, as well as over some gubernatorial elections," said Doshisha University professor Kenichi Ikeda, who analyzed the survey results.