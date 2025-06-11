Documents related to a 1945 vivisection of U.S. prisoners of war (POW) are being exhibited at the medical history museum of Kyushu University in the city of Fukuoka until June 22 with the aim of promoting medical and peace education by sharing lessons from the past.

In the incident, eight captured U.S. soldiers died after undergoing experimental surgeries at Kyushu Imperial University, the predecessor of Kyushu University, in the late stages of World War II.

Dr. Toshio Tono, who witnessed the surgeries as a medical student at the time, collected documents related to them before he died at the age of 95 in 2021. His family donated about 30 of the documents to the university in 2024, and some of those are now on display.