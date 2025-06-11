The central and Tokyo metropolitan governments Wednesday decided not to appeal a recent court ruling in a damages lawsuit that found investigations into spray dryer maker Ohkawara Kakohki were illegal.

The company is not expected to appeal the Tokyo High Court decision as well. The ruling, which also ordered the governments to pay a total of ¥166 million in damages, is set to become final Thursday.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department and the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor's Office expressed their apologies for the heavy burden they had placed on people related to the company.