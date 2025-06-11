A former manager of Nihon University’s weightlifting club who was arrested for fraudulently collecting school fees from scholarship students also forced coaches to drive him to and from work, Metropolitan Police said Wednesday.

Kenji Nanba, 63, allegedly used his authority as manager to compel staff to give him rides. He is believed to have instructed several coaches to chauffeur him between his home in the city of Komae, Tokyo, and the university’s campus in the city of Fujisawa, Kanagawa — a round trip of nearly 80 kilometers.

He also allegedly made coaches greet him upon his arrival at the university, run errands such as buying lunch, and harshly reprimanded those who challenged his instructions.