The government is facing mounting difficulties in recruiting pollsters for its national census, conducted every five years to survey all households.

Several factors are contributing to the personnel shortage: The pollster workforce is aging, while increased public concerns over privacy have led more residents to refuse to participate. The proliferation of condominium buildings with self-locking entrance doors has also made it physically harder for census workers to reach residents.

To address ongoing challenges and ensure the sustainability of the census, the internal affairs ministry is encouraging online participation as a more accessible and efficient alternative.