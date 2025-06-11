South Korea on Wednesday halted loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts into North Korea, the defense ministry said, adding it was a bid to "restore trust" under Seoul's new administration.
The decision to suspend the broadcasts was "to make good on a promise to restore trust in South-North Korea relations and seek peace on the Korean peninsula," the defense ministry said in a brief statement.
A ministry spokesperson said the broadcasts were halted Wednesday afternoon.
